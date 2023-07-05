ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Belarus pledged to boost cooperation to further strengthen relations as Belarus marks Independence Day.

Pakistan’s senior officials including Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada, and Prime Minister’s aide Tariq Fatemi attended a ceremony to mark Independence Day of Belarus.

At the event, the Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan, Andrei Metlitsa emphasized the immense significance of Independence Day for the Belarusian people during a reception.

Both sides showcased deepening bilateral relations between two sides. Minister Pirzada, expressing his views, commended the strong ties between the two countries and expressed optimism about further enhancing these relations.

He highlighted the remarkable progress Belarus has made, particularly in the technological field, and underscored the potential for collaboration in various sectors such as information technology, education, and culture.

Referring to the recent visit of the Russian foreign minister to Pakistan, Minister Pirzada emphasized that it laid a solid foundation for strengthening the relationship between the two nations. He also acknowledged the positive outcomes resulting from the continuous high-level exchanges and interactions between Pakistani and Belarusian leaders in regional and international summits.

Recognizing the importance of international cooperation, Minister Pirzada emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to human rights and called for the exploration of new avenues of cooperation to benefit both nations.

Ambassador Andrei expressed his gratitude to the chief guest, Minister Pirzada, and Ambassador Fatemi for their presence at the event. He also extended his appreciation to fellow diplomats for attending. The ambassador described the recent visit of the foreign minister as a significant milestone in further solidifying bilateral relations between Belarus and Pakistan.

He highlighted that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1994 and have steadily progressed since then. Ambassador Andrei announced that efforts were underway to organize a visit by the Belarusian president to Pakistan, following the successful visit of the foreign minister.

As Belarusians celebrated their Independence Day, the event served as a testament to the growing friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus, paving the way for a prosperous future built on mutual respect and shared interests.