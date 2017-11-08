OMV starts production at Sofiya gas, condensate field in Mehar block

Staff Reporter

The Sofiya gas and condensate field is located north of the Mehar gas field in the Mehar block, Pakistan. OMV Maurice Energy Limited alongwith its Joint Venture Partners Ocean Pakistan Limited, Government Holdings Private Limited and Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Pvt) Limited announced the discovery of hydrocarbons from the Sofiya-2 well in August, 2013. Development activities began in early 2017 after a development and production lease was granted. The Sofiya-2 well was successfully commissioned without any incident. With this, OMV and its partners are increasing Mehar gas production by 15 mn scf/d and 1,400 bbl of condensate. The gas and condensate from the field is being processed at OMV-operated Mehar gas facilities in Shahdadkot, Sindh Province, Pakistan. The gas is being distributed by Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, whereas condensate is being trucked to local refineries.