Omnipresence of Google

Tech giant Google has already made big news in the technology space. It is very much evident that Google has finally decided to challenge the other technical icons in the world with its technological advances.

Google has long been a big competitor to both Yahoo and Microsoft. In fact, Google has only proven its omnipresence in the technology world. Doubtless, Google is the real winner here.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Share on: WhatsApp