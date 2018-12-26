Omni-Zardari nexus brought poverty, deprivation to Sindh: Haleem

Staff Reporter

Karachi

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and parliamentary leader of party in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that Omni-Zardari nexus of corruption mafia looted the resources of Sindh and increased poverty and deprivation for the people of this orphaned province. Addressing a crowded press conference in the committee room of the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday, Haleem Adil said the loot and plunder of the Zardari-Omni nexus gravely affected the common man in Sindh as taxpayers’ money was mercilessly embezzled.

He said mega corruption of billions of rupees has already been unearthed. He said after the JIT report more faces of the corruption mafia are unveiled. He said the JIT was not formed by Imran Khan. The people of Sindh have now seen the real faces of those who had looted and plundered the budget, he said adding that these are the same people who had got vote in the name of Benazir Bhutto. Haleem Adil said that now the Zardari mafia is fully exposed. Every citizen of Sindh is now demanding ‘corruption na khaapi!” He said the people demand to form a JIT to probe into the corruption in Sindh for last eleven years. He said the people now ask: what is the relation of Afaq Haider Shah to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah.

