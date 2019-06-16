Karachi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday shifted three suspects arrested in connection with a fake accounts and money laundering case to Islamabad to present them before the accountability court hearing the case.

The corruption watchdog arrested Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed, a son of chairman of the Omni Group of Companies, Khawaja M Salman Younis, a close relative of Majeed and Waheed Ahmed Malik, an official of the firm on Saturday.

Following their arrest, the NAB produced them before an accountability court in Karachi to seek their transitory remand.

The investigation officer stated that the custody of the accused persons was required in connection with a probe into the mega money laundering case. He requested the judge to grant transitory remand of the accused so they may be produced before the accountability court in Islamabad.—INP