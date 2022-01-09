Omicron pushes US Covid hospitalisations toward record high

Covid-19 hospitalisations in the US are poised to hit a new high, according to a Reuters tally, surpassing the record set in January of last year as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels a surge in infec-tions.

Hospitalisations have increased steadily since late December as Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant coronavirus variant in the US, al-though experts say Omicron will likely prove less deadly than prior iterations.

While potentially less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by Omicron could strain hospital systems, some of which have already shown signs of distress, partly due to staffing shortages.

“I don’t believe we’ve seen the peak yet here in the US,” Centres for Disease Control and Preven-tion (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News’ ‘Today’ programme on Friday, as schools and businesses also struggle with rising caseloads.

The US reported 662,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the fourth highest daily US total com-ing just three days after a record of nearly one mil-lion cases was reported, according to the Reuters tally.

The seven-day average for new cases set a re-cord for a 10th consecutive day at 597,000, while Covid-19 hospitalisations reached nearly 123,000 and appeared poised to top the record of over 132,000 set last year.

Deaths, an indicator that lags hospitalisations, remain fairly steady at a still high 1,400 a day, ac-cording to the tally, well below last year’s record numbers.

Cautiously Optimistic New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the head of one of the largest US hospitals both said they were cautiously optimistic that cases and hospitalisations would soon plateau in the state.

“We think with our modelling that the peak will happen next week,” said Steven Corwin, chief ex-ecutive of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, during Hochul’s daily briefing.

Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Vermont and Washington, DC, all reported record levels of hospitalised Covid-19 patients in recent days, according to the Reuters analysis.

Hospitalisation data, however, does not differentiate between people admitted for Covid-19 and so-called incidental positives. Those are patients who were admitted and treated for issues other than Covid-19 and contracted the virus while in the hos-pital and are counted in coronavirus hospitalisation numbers.

Incidental infections have occurred throughout the pandemic but might be significantly higher now due to the staggering pace of Omicron’s spread — a phenomenon that has prompted state health depart-ments to consider altering their disclosures.

Starting next week, Massachusetts hospitals will report whether admissions are primary or incidental to Covid-19, said Kathleen Conti, a spokesperson for the state’s department of health.

Rising cases have forced hospital systems in nearly half of US states to postpone elective surger-ies.

Read: WHO warns of Covid ‘tsunami’ as Omi-cron variant fuels record surges While many school systems have vowed to continue in-person instruc-tion, some have faced ad hoc closures as cases rise.

Chicago Public Schools, the third largest US school system, were closed for a third day on Friday amid a teacher walkout over Covid-19 protections.

US and other officials have said schools can be safely opened, especially with widely available vaccines and boosters, and the CDC on Thursday issued new isolation policy guidelines for schools.

Officials continue to press vaccinations as the best protection against serious illness, although federal mandates requiring them have become po-litically contentious.

US Supreme Court justices on Friday grilled Republican state officials and business groups seek-ing to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses and pressed the ad-ministration to justify the policy at a time of surging Covid-19 cases nationwide.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Fri-day shortened the interval between the primary se-ries of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and a booster dose from six months to five for people aged 18 or older.—Reuters