Omer Sharif to travel overseas for treatment, Reema says husband to perform surgery

Omer Sharif, a veteran actor and comedian, is prepared to travel overseas for medical treatment after seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s help through video message. Sharif’s wife Zareen and actress Reema Khan recently shared information regarding the actor’s treatment plan on social media.

Zareen posted on Facebook to’share the good news,’ “Our beloved Omer has been performing well as per doctors and he is fit to fly through air ambulance,” she wrote.

“I, Zareen Omer would like to sincerely thank [the] federal government for doing the visa process as fast as possible and on the other hand would like to thank Sindh government Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murtaza Wahab and Syed Murad Ali Shah for bearing the expense of [the] Air Ambulance and Waseem Badami for playing the important role in this process and also to all protocol officers from Prime Minister’s Office. And also to all the people who sent their best wishes and prayers just because of your prayers Omer is showing improvement.”

Zareen had previously requested prayers for her spouse, who she said was very sick.

Reema Khan, a Lollywood actress, said on social media that her husband, Dr. Syed Tariq Shahab, has volunteered to conduct Sharif’s operation once he is transported to the United States.

“Umer Sharif [is] one of the greatest comedians of the sub-continent and a real legend of all times,” Khan wrote. “He always worked hard to make other people laugh and smile. Today it disturbs me to know that he is in pain and distress because of his grave illness. I am proud of my husband — Dr Syed Tariq Shahab — who has agreed to perform the high risk procedure and is helping the family in his transfer arrangements to America. I have requested him to do all he can to help Umer Sharif sahib recover from this illness.”

