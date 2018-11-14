Omer Jaffer stresses for bolstering trade ties with Brazil

Staff Reporter

Honorary Consul of Brazil Omer Jaffer has said that trade between Pakistan and Brazil has picked up pace but more efforts along with concrete steps have to be taken to further ties between the business communities of Karachi and Brazil.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he requested the Karachi Chamber to assist so that trade and investment between the two countries could be enhanced.

“In this regard, KCCI should also help in formation of Pak-Brazil Business Forum which would be a perfect platform for creating linkages and would surely bring the business communities close to each other”, he added. Acting President KCCI Khurram Shahzad, Vice President KCCI Asif Sheikh Javaid, Chairman KCCI Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Sub-Committee Shamoon Zaki and KCCI Managing Committee members were also present at the meeting.

Omer Jaffer said that bringing Brazilians to Pakistan was a problem mainly because of the negative perception. “However, once they are here and actually experience the ground realities in the country and see what it offers, they do not want to go back”, he added.

He said that Brazil, being the 8th largest economy in the world and the largest in Latin America with a GDP of around $3 trillion, offers a lot to Pakistan and it was a fine example to learn and emulate.

He said that Brazil was ready to cooperate and assist the Pakistani business community but as the trade volume was largely in favor of Brazil therefore, the business community of Karachi will have to take interest in the Brazilian market and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade.

