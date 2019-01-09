Omega hosts show on latest watches

Karachi

The city of Karachi was host to an event to showcase the latest and most stylish range of watches for the exclusive upscale gentry of the metropolis. The event was held here at the Dolmen Mall. The event was attended by the very stylish Syra Shahroz, Shahroz Subzwari, Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza, who sported Omega watches as friends of the brand, the event brought together the business community and fashion industry for a happening event. Including the likes of Saqib Tata, Liaquat Jangda, Tauqeer Nawaz and corporate entities like Amer Khan, Regional Head of Etihad, local celebrities Amna Ilyas, Hira Hussain and Zara Tareen were also in attendance, with the iconic Wasim Akram representing Omega’s finest tradition in excellence in it’s field. The fashion press included publishers and editors of leading magazines like SUNDAY, Diva, Niche, Weekend, Edition and FHM, plus lifestyle bloggers Umair Mirza of Umairica and Mohammad Moiz of Lace and Scotch. Together everyone witnessed the reveal of Omega’s latest Sea master and Speed master lines. The Sea master Diver 300M is one of Omega’s most iconic timepieces and 2018 marks its 25th anniversary.—PR

