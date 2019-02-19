Ombudsperson Punjab launches Mobile App For harassment complaints

Staff Reporter

A conference entitled “Making work places dignified” convened by Ombudsperson Punjab to create awareness among women about the protection against harassment of women at the work place Act 2010. Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwer graced the conference as chief guest. While addressing the conference Governor Punjab said that Punjab government is ready to provide every kind of support to the organizations working for women rights and Ombudsperson Punjab to solve the problems of working women.

He said that Ombudsperson Punjab is doing a great job and it provides free and quick justice to the women who are harassed at work places. Chaudhry Muhammad Sawer stressed that the role of women is very important for economic development of the country. Therefore, the women should speak up about their issues on every platform so that they could be addressed.

Share on: WhatsApp