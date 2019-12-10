Ombudsperson awards penalty to an employee at workplace

Staff Reporter

Ombudsperson Punjab, Mrs. Rukhsana Gillani while deciding a complaint of sexual harassment at workplace lodged by a female employee from District Civil Courts against a Male employee from District Civil Courts found him guilty of causing harassment to the complainant.

She had approached to the office of Ombudsperson with the allegations that he had been harassing her for four years and offered her to marry him and on her refused he turned against her and started harass her and create hostile environment for her at her workplace in order to trap her. When it became unbearable as the complainant was suffering from worst mental agony, she lodged a complaint of harassment against the culprit but no action was taken against him.