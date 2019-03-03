Ombudsman’s laudable move

FEDERAL Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has issued instructions to all institutions of the Government to complete all cases of pensions within one month. Chairing a meeting on the issue on Friday, he directed officials to start preparing pension documents fifteen months before retirement of an official to ensure timely completion of the process.

Delay in finalization of pension cases has become a serious issue and the problem is mainly linked to the lethargy and inefficiency of the officials concerned. It is, however, responsibility of the head of the institutions to ensure that pension cases are timely initiated and completed and the retired employee starts getting pension from the very next month. Apart from finalizing of the pension cases, another chronic problem being faced by pensioners is non-payment of sum of commutation. In many cases, it takes years to get the final payment and the pensioners face hardships as their plans to have a house of their own on retirement or arrange marriages of their children are accordingly delayed. Hundreds of people are approaching the Ombudsman for this purpose and despite getting favourable verdicts, the institutions concerned remain unmoved and the cases of non-payment of pension dues continue to pile up. Federal Ombudsman would be doing a great service to the retiring employees and their families if he succeeds in resolving this issue satisfactorily. The payments are obligatory and the Government has to make them at last then why not to do so in a timely manner. Similar difficulties are also being faced by provincial government employees/pensioners and they should also be made to act promptly.

