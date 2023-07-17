ISLAMABAD – Banking Ombudsman MrSirajuddin Aziz called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, today.
In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said Mr. Dar extended best wishes to Sirajuddin and expressed confidence in his experience that would bring more transparency to the banking sector
The two sides also discussed views on the settlement of the complaints and grievances of the customers.
Mr. Sirajuddin Aziz , Banking Mohtasib/Ombudsman (Designate) called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, today. FM extended best wishes to him and expressed confidence in his experience that would bring more transparency in the banking sector (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qmeTBQvb1X
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) July 17, 2023