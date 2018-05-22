Ombudsman seeks police help to arrest KDA official

The Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib) Sindh has ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police, District East, Karachi to arrest Raza Qaimkhani, Director (Anti Encroachment), Karachi Development Authority (KDA) says a handout issued here Monday.

SSP-East has also been asked to present the KDA official before the provincial ombudsman office at 1300 hours on May 24.

The orders were said to be issued due to non compliance of ombudsman’s directives by the official concerned to ensure his presence in the hearing against him fixed for May 14. —APP

