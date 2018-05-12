Ombudsman presented life time achievement award for public service

The Institution of Engineers Pakistan has conferred the Life Time Achievement Award upon Sindh Ombudsman Asad Ashraf Malik in the field of public service to the people in his professional career.

The life Time Achievement Award was given to Asad Ashraf Malik by the Institution of Engineers Pakistan, on the eve of ‘Engineer Day’ held at the Auditorium of NED University of Engineering and

Technology, here, said a statement on Friday.

Eminent Engineers of Pakistan from public and private sectors including Vice Chancellors of Engineering universities were also there to grace the occasion.

Justice Zulfiqar Ahmed of Sindh High Court and Brig Bassim of ASF were also given the life time achievements awards in public service.

Late Junaid Jamshed, Umer Munshi and Zaheer Mirza were given posthumous awards in their respective fields of culture and professional excellence, while renowned International Cricketer Saeed Anwer was awarded for excellence in sports.Mian Sultan Mehmood Secretary General of IEP gave away the Awards while Regional President Prof Sahibzada Farooq Ahmed and VC NED University Dr. Sarosh Lodhi were also present on the stage—.APP

