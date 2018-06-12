Ombudsman issues arrest warrant against principal

Staff Reporter

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Asad Ashraf Malik has issued non-bail able warrant of arrest against Ghulam Abid Suhag, Principal, Government Institute of Business & Commercial Education Pir Jo Goth Taluka Kingri, District Khairpur for his failure to appear in the hearings in the Ombudsman Office, Karachi without any reasonable cause.

The principal and other staff including Noor Muhammad Magnejo of said institute did not appear in the hearing of the case under investigation against the Institution, despite issuance of various notices and Bailable Warrant, following which Provincial Ombudsman Sindh ordered the SSP Khairpur to arrest the Principal and produce before him on June 13th, 2018 at 1200 hours positively.