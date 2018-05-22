Ombudsman directs PCP to resolve issue of QAU Pharmacy Graduates

Staff Reporter

The Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz Monday directed the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) to decide the matter regarding registration of Pharm-D Graduates of the Quaid-e-Azam University within 60 days. The Graduated Pharmacy Doctors had lodged a complaint with the Wafaqi Mohtasib, stating therein that they had obtained degree from QAU in Pharmacy in the year 2016 but were still waiting registration by the Council.

The complainant further stated that the Pharmacy Programme had started in the year 2011 and the University had approached the Council for issuance of NOC, but the Council issued NOC to the University in 2013 after lapse of two years, said a press release.

The complainant further stated that the Council thereafter conditionally recognized the Pharm-D programme of the University in the 2018, but it has failed to resolve the registration case despite fulfillment of required formalities and lapse of several years. The complainant submitted list of 25 qualified faculty members of Pharmacy Department in support of their contention regarding merit of the Programme.

Hearing was held to resolve the matter at the Wafaqi Mohtasib office and after detail discussion with both the parties, the PCP representative agreed to settle the matter in consultation with the Council and the University. It however, transpired during the hearing that the students of the said programme who had graduated in the year 2016 were victims of procedural lapses on the part of both the public sector organizations.