Ombudsman directs housing authorities to ensure standardised construction work

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has shown great concern over un-necessary delay, poor construction work and difficulties in completing government housing projects in different parts of the country and directed PHA, FGE Housing Authority to ensure completion of all codal formalities of the Regulators i.e. CDA or any other authority before starting of any new project.

He directed FGE Housing Authority to constitute committees of allottees in all government sectors to remove construction & maintenance issues and their complaints. He also directed CDA, PHA & FGEHA for provision of hospital facilities in new sectors. He further directed Chairman CDA to hand over possession of plots to their allottees in Park Enclave-I&II at the earliest.

He was chairing a high level meeting to review progress in different government housing sectors in Islamabad and other parts of the country. The Ombudsman directed all these departments to ensure standardized construction work and development facilities in government owned housing projects. The meeting was attended by Chairman CDA Mr. Amir Ali Ahmed, MD, PHA Mr. Tariq Rasheed, DG, FGEHA Mr. Waseem Hayat Bajwa, DG, National Police Foundation and other senior officials of the departments.

The MD, PHA Mr. Tariq Rasheed informed that out of 588 flats in Kuri road project, 272 have been handed over to its allottees, and 60% work has been completed in respect of 366 remaining apartments which would be completed by 15th September and in October these would be handed over to their allottees. He said that necessary NOCs from all concerned departments have been obtained for all PHA housing projects. Mr. Shahidullah Baig, Senior Advisor WMS informed that a number of complaints against PHA with regard to quality of construction were pending before him.

The Ombudsman directed MD, PHA to improve quality of construction as per given standards. The latter assured that apartments are being handed over to their allottees after their complete satisfaction on construction standards.