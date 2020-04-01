Ombudsman asks Foreign Ministry to help Pakistanis stranded in Thailand

Federal Ombudsman Pakistan has taken Cognisance and directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pak Embassy in Thailand/Bangkok to help and assist overseas Pakistanis who are detained in Bangkok airport due to suspension of sudden international commercial flights operation to Pakistan.

Senior Advisor and Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Federal Ombudsman Pakistan Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar has asked through letter to Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist these Overseas Pakistanis through Pak Embassy in Thailand and to make their visas arrangements if needed and for their safe early return to Pakistan through special measures.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed to Federal Ombudsman that Foreign office and Pak Mission in Thailand is in touch on the subject with Thailand Authorities for Overseas Pakistanis safe and early return to Pakistan.—PR