Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan strongly condemned the abduction of Farrukh Afridi, elder brother of Sheryar Afridi, by Rawalpindi Police and unabated raids at PTI leaders’ homes, saying that when law enforcers became law breakers, then there was obviously no rule of law. Omar Ayub Khan said that terrorism was rampant once again because the police was busy in raiding and abducting PTI activists and workers. He strongly condemned the abduction of Farrukh Afridi by Rawalpindi Police.