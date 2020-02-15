Omar Ayub to co-chair JMC

ISLAMABAD Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan would co-Chair a PakistanKyrgyzstan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting, scheduled to be held on February 17- 18 in Bishkek, capital of the host country. Accordingly, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishemhiev Friday called the minister to apprise him about the JMC meeting arrangements in Bishkek, , a press release said here. The two sides discussed the agenda of the JMC meeting and areas of possible collaboration. The minister would cochair the meeting along with Kyrgyz Minister for Industries and Trade. Omar Ayub is also scheduled to hold important meetings with his Kyrgyz counterpart and the Kyrgyz Minister for Transport, Trade and Industry separately