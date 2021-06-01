Omar Abdullah hits out at IIOJK administration

Srinagar

Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday wondered if there are two chief secretaries in the territory.

“Two chief secretaries in J&K, an administration split between loyalists of the outgoing CS & others who want to get on with their work but can’t figure out what’s going on. So much for good governance & accountability,” Abdullah tweeted.

He was responding to a Twitter user who claimed that outgoing chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam was using the official car and office, and also attended a meeting on Monday chaired by the lieutenant governor, while new appointee A K Mehta was forced to operate out of another office.

The IIOJK administration had on Saturday directed administrative secretaries to address all communications from May 31 to the new chef secretary.

Mehta was last week appointed as chief secretary while Subrahmanyam was transferred to the department of commerce, government of India, and posted as officer on special duty.—KMS