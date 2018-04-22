Omar Abdullah faces protests in US

Washington

Former puppet Chief Minister of occupied Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, was stalled by a group of protesters, mostly Kashmiri Americans, at the University of California, Berkeley, in the US.

In a video making rounds of social media, some Kashmiri-Americans could be seen confronting Omar Abdullah as he was leaving after making his speech.

The protesters threatened of taking him to the International Criminal Court for playing dirty politics.

A woman, who was part of the protesting group, called Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah war criminals. “I will take you to International Court. You are a war criminal. You, your father, your grandfather. You will see,” said the female protester.

The protesting group, which also included Kashmiri Pandits, interrupted Omar Abdullah’s speech at the University. One of them, a Kashmiri Pandit, said, “You talk to me in Kashmiri, I speak better Kashmiri.”

Kashmiri academics and research scholars had launched an online campaign against the US University for inviting Omar Abdullah to speak in its campus. The online campaign had termed Omar as not the real representative of Kashmir. An online petition ‘Stop Omar Abdullah from speaking at UC Berkeley’ was also started on change.org against the University’s decision.—KMS