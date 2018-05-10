Oman’s reaction on US withdrawal from Iran deal

Muscat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) has issued a statement Wednesday on the US decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States (5 + 1) signed in 2015, which was adopted by the United Nations Security Council. The statement said the Sultanate, which has friendly relations and good cooperation with both the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, has followed the developments following this decision and it will continue to make every possible effort to maintain the security and stability in the region.

The statement added that both Washington and Tehran are interested in achieving peace and stability in the region and that the option of confrontation ‘is not in the interest of any party.’

The statement also appreciated the position of the other five partners on the agreement, thereby contributing to regional and international security and stability.—Agencies