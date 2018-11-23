Oman’s National Day attracts a large number of friends, well-wishers

Sultan Qaboos, a great friend of Pakistan

Staff Reporter

At a reception held to mark 48th National Day of Oman, participants greeted the host Ambassador Sheikh Mohammad Omar Ahmed Al-Marhoon on the historic day and prayed for the health and long life of the Ruler of Oman, Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Each year, Oman celebrates National Day on November 18 that also happens to be the birthday of His Royal Highness.

A large number of diplomats, parliamentarians, Oman nationals working in Pakistan, their families, Arab countries’ ambassadors and friends of Oman attended the event. Parliamentarians of the ruling party and those from the Opposition benches also participated in the event. Religious scholars and members of the civil society also attended the event.

Sultan Qaboos is a great friend of Pakistan, said they and a kind and passionate ruler who provided his people all the comforts in the oil-rich state.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Former Interior Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator Rehman Malik, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Said Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Azeri Ambassador Ali Alizada, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov, European and African countries’ envoys and high commissioners too were present on the occasion to greet the ambassador of Oman and his team.

President of President of International Islamic University (IIUI) Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh, Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik, Managing Editor Omer Zahid Malik also greeted the Oman envoy on the historic occasion and conveyed their best wishes to the Ruler of Oman His Royal Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Ambassador Al-Marhoon, staff of the Embassy and the Oman nationals were dressed in colours of Oman national flag. The ambience and decor all reflected Oman and reminded one of its rich traditions and cultures.

