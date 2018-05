Muscat

Oman Oil Marketing has launched the first service station in Oman energized by solar power while being connected directly to the Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC) network.

Burj al Sahwa Service Station will able to feed the service station during production hours and send the excess power to the grid of the electricity distribution network in exchange for the tariff agreed with the Electricity Regulatory Authority Oman (AER).—Agencies