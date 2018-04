Dubai

Omani police arrested 20 expatriate women for dressing inappropriately in public places, a statement released by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Friday.

“The Criminal Investigation Department of Bausher Police station of Muscat police command arrested 20 women for appearing in inappropriate manner,” they announced on their social media accounts.

The expats were arrested in public areas in Bausher’s Khuwair area, an official of the ROP said.—Agencies