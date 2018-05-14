Oman-Shell sign MoU to develop GTL, LNG, projects

Muscat

Shell Gas & Power Developments BV (Shell) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Oman to cover proposed energy development projects in Oman. The agreement covers upstream gas exploration and development, gas-to-liquids (GTL), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energies.

The MoU sets out an initial mutual understanding between Shell and Oman and serves as a platform for further negotiations on the proposed developments. Under the agreement, Shell is to operate an upstream project with Total and Oman Oil Company (OOC) as partners. It will also operate a GTL project with OOC as a partner.

The proposed investments will help Oman meet its energy needs and growth aspirations and are aligned with Shell’s strategy of building a resilient and relevant portfolio that is positioned for long term success.

On signing the agreement, Maarten Wetselaar, Shell Integrated Gas & New Energies Director, said: “Shell has a long and proud history in Oman, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to take it to new levels through our proposed programme of development and investment in the country. We are hopeful we can use Shell’s integrated gas and new energies investment to accelerate Oman’s diversification and industrialization agenda. The proposals could also enhance in-country value, resulting in value and job creation in Oman’s economy.”—Agencies