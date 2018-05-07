Oman scores zero in Global Terrorism Index

Muscat

Oman is the only country in the Middle East with a score of zero on the Global Terrorism Index for 2017 with an overall ranking of 130. There has been no change from the scores for 2016.

As per the report, In 2016, the MENA had the second highest impact from terrorism with four countries in the region amongst the ten most impacted. Only four of the twenty MENA countries had no change or improvement in their GTI score from 2002 to 2016.

The main positive finding shows a global decline in the number of deaths from terrorist attacks to 25,673 people, which is a 22 per cent improvement from the peak in 2014. Terrorism has fallen significantly in the epicentres of Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria, which are four of the five countries most affected by terrorism.

The ten countries with the largest improvements experienced 7,348 fewer deaths while the 10 countries with the largest deteriorations experienced only 1,389 terrorism deaths. This highlights the strength of the positive trend with the number of people killed by terrorism decreasing for the second successive year.

The global economic impact of terrorism in 2016 was slightly lower than 2015 although it still cost the global economy US$84 billion. While this is a significant number in its own right, it is important to note that the economic impact of terrorism is small compared to other major forms of violence. This amount is only one per cent of the total global economic impact of violence, which reached $14.3 trillion in 2016.

The ten countries most impacted by terrorism in 2016 were: 1. Iraq 2. Afghanistan 3. Nigeria 4. Syria 5. Pakistan 6. Yemen 7. Somalia 8. India 9. Turkey 10. Libya

Nine of these countries featured on last year’s list with the only change being the inclusion of Turkey and the exclusion of Egypt. However, an examination of the longer term 14 year trend shows that only Pakistan, India and Afghanistan would have been ranked among the 10 countries most impacted by terrorism in 2002.—Agencies