Oman roadmap for power trading with GCC states soon

Muscat

An action plan for enabling electricity trading between Oman and fellow members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – a first for the Sultanate’s power sector – is expected to be in place before the end of this year, according to the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP), which is overseeing this landmark initiative. The Sultanate northern power grid – the Main Interconnected System (MIS) ­­­– is connected with the power system of the neighbouring Emirate of Abu Dhabi via a 220 kV link at Mahdha.—OO

Share on: WhatsApp