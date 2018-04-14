Oman police arrest 2 expats for human trafficking, drugs

Muscat

Oman policed announced on Friday two expats of “Asian” origins were arrested on charges of human trafficking and smuggling drugs into the sultanate.

The arrests were made on the coast of the Wilayat of Liwa when the expats were attempting to bring drugs and illegal migrants into Oman, Times of Oman reported.

“The officers of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Department, led by the police of North Al Batinah governorate, arrested two Asian nationals on the coast of the Wilayat of Liwa. The accused were attempting to smuggle narcotics and infiltrators into the Sultanate using a smuggling boat,” the police said.

The accused have been referred to the judicial authorities to complete the investigation.—Agencies