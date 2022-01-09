Oman plans to open five star hotel, fish processing facility in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Omani investors have expressed desire to make investments in various sectors in Pakistan.

Omani delegation headed by Redha Juma Mohamed Ali Al-Saleh, Chairman Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, called on Minister of State & Board of Investment Chairman Mohammad Azfar Ahsan.

The delegation expressed interest in investing in special economic zones (SEZs) of Pakistan.

They shared that IT and Islamic banking are also areas of interest with regards to investment in Pakistan.

They also apprised Chairman BOI regarding their plan to construct a 5 Star hotel in Nathiagali and requested BOI’s facilitation in this regard.

Chairman BOI shared some project proposals with the delegation & highlighted the various incentives available to foreign investors.

Ahsan extended maximum support to the Omani delegation for realization of their investment plans.