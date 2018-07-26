Oman nationals get visa-free entry to Belarus

Muscat

Foreign citizens of 80 countries (including Oman) can enter Belarus for up to 30 days and exit from the territory of Belarus only through the Minsk National Airport, said the Belarus Presidential Decree on establishment of visa-free entry and exit of foreign nationals.

As per the given details, the given order of visa-free movement through the airport does not extend to persons coming to Belarus by plane from the Russian Federation, as well as to those who intend to fly to the airports of the Russian Federation (such flights are considered as internal ones and do not have border control).

1. The decree also does not apply to foreigners paying official visits. Diplomatic, official, special and other passports equal to them are not covered by the above decree. 2. To enter the Republic of Belarus in the visa-free regime via the checkpoint ‘Minsk National Airport’, foreign nationals must have the following documents. 3. A valid ordinary passport or another substituting document for traveling abroad; 4. Financial means: at least Euro 25 (or equal amount in dollars or Belarusian rubles) for each day of stay; 5. Medical insurance with coverage for at least 10,000 Euros that covers the territory of Belarus.—OO

