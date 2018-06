Muscat

The Minister of Finance has issued a decision No 101/2018 naming the members of the income tax committee, in accordance with the Income Tax Law issued in the ministerial decision No 28/2009.

The members are Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi (chairman), Ahmed bin Saleh al Mahroon (vice-chairman), Saleh bin Ali al Mahrouqi, Dr Mustafa al Hashmi and Ibrahim bin Said al Eisri.—OO