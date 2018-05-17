Oman, Ireland sign MoU for higher education

Dublin

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of higher education was signed between the Sultanate and Ireland in Dublin. Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, signed the MoU on behalf of the Sultanate while the Irish side was represented by Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Minister of State for Higher Education of Ireland.

The MoU proves for the exchange of professors and researchers as well as students including postgraduate students, exchange of visits, particularly in the fields of science and technology, exchange of expertise in applied sciences, execution of joint research projects as well as encouraging participation in scientific conferences and education workshops.

The Minister of Higher Education and her accompanying delegation visited a number of higher education and technical institutions. She reviewed the Irish experience in linking academic specialisations to the labour market requirements and benefited from the statistics and data in the field of planning and decision-making.