Oman-inspired humanitarian opens handicapped help home

Muscat

Oman-inspired humanitarian Professor Zahida Ijaz is now caring for 23 handicapped Pakistani children in her recently opened shelter in Lahore.

The shelter is run by her NGO, Voice Society for the Rehabilitation of Special Persons, and provides children with social welfare, professional empowerment, education, support for medical procedures, as well as leadership training.

The pioneering disability-rights activist told the Times of Oman, “I am a great-grandmother, I retired as head of the English department at Lahore Women’s University. I had enough funds to gift a shelter home to handicapped children from the periphery of Lahore, particularly the rural areas, where they didn’t have any medical facilities. Most of them are on their feet in five-six months. Others, of course, go through treatment for five-six years. Gradually, we help them undergo different kinds of surgery.”

Some parents abandon their children and even refuse to visit them during the surgery. “All of them have talent and we are trying to polish those abilities. We are giving them medication, education, and rehabilitation. So, for that, I have gifted this house to them,” she said.

For the 80-year-old retired professor, it was her own experience as a sufferer of polio that triggered her activism from a very young age.

“I got polio at the age of nine months. By that age, my mother used to say, I didn’t crawl, I just stood up. But then, within five days of the disease’s attack, I was paralysed. My whole body was paralysed. Until the age of five, I could not sit up by myself. I needed support.—Agencies