Oman highlights role of Muslim scholars in OIC meet

Dakar

The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Information, participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in the Senegalese capital of Dakar under the auspices of Senegalese President Maki Sal.

The Sultanate’s delegation was led by Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information.

Senegalese President Maki Sal in his speech stressed the many links that gather the Islamic countries and the interplay of history and the contribution of Muslim scholars to human civilisation.

The meetings of the committee discuss a number of important issues that concern the Member States and the Islamic world in general, especially with the coinciding of the session and the serious developments taking place in the file of the Palestinian cause, which the meetings affirmed its pivotal role and condemned the Israeli repressive practices against the Palestinian people. The meeting condemned all forms of oppression against minorities in some countries, such as the Rohingya in Myanmar.

The session launched several initiatives for cooperation in the areas of information and culture and the creation of a media award to Member States in the field of media coverage of relevant events.—Agencies