Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan Al Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al Marhoon said that Oman is gateway for Pakistan to enter Gulf region while Pakistan is gateway to Oman to get better access to Asia.

He stated this during paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman here on Wednesday, a press release said. The Minister welcomed the Ambassador of Oman and said that Pakistan greatly valued its brotherly ties with Oman.

Matters of mutual interests and cooperation in the field of education were also discussed in the meeting. The Ambassador of Oman said that Pakistan is our brotherly country and Oman has very special relations with Pakistan. The two sides also discussed the exchange of students.

The Federal Minister said that students of Oman are studying in different educational institutions in Pakistan and number of foreign students is increasing with the passage of time. He said the government has increased allocations for the education sector as the quality education is the top priority of the government. Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja was also present in the meeting.—APP Oman is gateway for Pakistan to enter Gulf Region: Ambassador

