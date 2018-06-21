Oman expands health cover for its population

Muscat

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday opened the National Hyperbaric Medicine Center (NHC) at the Royal Hospital under auspices of Dr. Ali bin Masaud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and presence of Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Saidi, Minister of Health, along with a number of civil and military senior officials and media representatives.

The fully equipped Center is built at a total cost of around RO. 2.3 million on an area of 851 sqm, next to National Diabetes and Endocrine Center in Baushar . It consists of several facilities including medical records section, examination room, and three rooms for diagnosis and treatment. The main room of the Center has three hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices, which are the latest of its kind at the international level. Two of the devices are accommodated up to (12) persons and the other device is intended for one person only.—OO