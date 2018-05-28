Oman ban on hiring expats extended to six months

Muscat

The Minister of Manpower, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, issued a ministerial decree to continue the ban on issuing permits for expatriate workers force temporarily in the private sector establishments operating in the construction and cleaning work as specified in Ministerial Resolution No 338/2014 for a further period of six months, starting from June 1. He issued a second decision to continue the period of suspension of the permit to bring the non-Omani manpower temporarily in private sector establishments for certain professions (sales, marketing.—OO