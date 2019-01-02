Oman awards road infrastructure projects to NESPAK

Lahore

NESPAK has been awarded mega road and infrastructure projects in Sultanate of Oman enabling a Pakistani engineering firm to generate handsome foreign exchange for the country by exporting its expert consultancy services. Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK here on Tuesday said, Ministry of Transport and Communication, Oman has awarded a consultancy services contract to NESPAK for design of a Main Highway/Expressway connecting Thumrait Interchange with Mubaila Interchange on the Muscat Expressway,

Spokesman NESPAK said as Consultants, NESPAK would design major components of the project comprising a dual carriageway main road (25 km), dual carriageway link road (5km), service roads (10 km), five interchanges, five bridges, six vehicular underpasses/overpasses and two pedestrian underpasses/overpasses. Conceived as all-weather roads, the arteries would be designed along with all necessary drainage structures, including the provision of culverts and wadi bridges.

The Client has stipulated an 8-months time frame for the completion of the design job. Besides, the Ministry of Transport and Communication, Oman has awarded construction supervision of Road Connecting al Wajaja (Wilayat Al Shinas) with Al Fai (wilayat Al Mahdha). Earlier, Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm– SEZAD (Free zone) awarded design of a Service Road Project at Aman District in Duqm, Oman.

NESPAK is also providing construction supervision services for water supply schemes in ‘Wilayat Nakhal’ under Public Authority for electricity and water. MD NESPAK Dr. Tahir Masood has congratulated the concerned staff on these achievements. The Client preferred Pakistani Engineering Firm- NESPAK among international bidders for these challenging assignments due to its solid track record of rendering exceptional services on mega infrastructure projects in Oman. Moreover, NESPAK has the capability to complete road projects passing through difficult terrains. In the Sultanate of Oman, NESPAK started its operations in the year 1979 and has been providing consultancy services to various Government Ministries and Departments for the last 39 years.—APP

