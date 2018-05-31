Oman Air’s inaugural flight to Istanbul on June 1

Muscat

Oman Air, will commence its new daily flight from Muscat to the Turkish city of Istanbul on June 1, 2018. The inaugural flight WY 163 departs Muscat International Airport at 8.10pm. Oman Air delegation led by their Chief Commercial Officer Paul Starrs will be received by key officials at the Istanbul Ataturk International Airport.

The new route will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 with a flight time of five hours and 25 minutes. Flight WY163 will depart Muscat International Airport daily at 8.10pm, arriving in Istanbul Ataturk International Airport at 00.25. The return flight WY164 will depart Istanbul each day at 01.25am, arriving in Muscat at 07.25am.

The new route between Oman and Turkey will strengthen the existing vibrant bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. With the opening of this route, Oman Air’s guests will be able to explore one of the world’s most thriving cities. Intertwining both ancient and modern cultures, the largest city in Turkey, Istanbul is the heart of the country’s economic, cultural, and historical roots, with much to offer Oman Air guests travelling to this beautiful destination.

Oman Air is currently undergoing an exciting fleet and network expansion programme, which will see the airline operate up to 66 aircraft to 60 destinations by 2022. The airline continues to be recognised for its award winning on board experience; winning a raft of industry awards to add to its growing collection.—OO