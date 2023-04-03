Oman airports see 160% surge in flights in Jan

The number international inbound and outbound flights through Muscat International Airport, as well as Salalah and Sohar airports surged by more than 160.1 percent as at the end of January 2023, reaching about 7,525 flights compared to the same period in 2022, when as many as 2,893 flights were reported.

The initial statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that the number of arrivals through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman witnessed a remarkable increase by 94 percent and the number of departures soared by 115 percent as at the end of January 2023 compared to the same period in 2022..—Zawya