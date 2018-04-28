Oman Air wins ME leading airline business award

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Oman Air, the award-winning national carrier for the Sultanate of Oman, has been recognised as “The Middle East›s Leading Airline” in both the Business Class and Economy Class categories, at the World Travel Awards held in the lead up to Arabian Travel Market.

The World Travel Awards reward, recognize and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. The Awards were presented at a glittering gala dinner held at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. Paul Starrs, Chief Commercial Officer Oman Air, and Jamal Al Azki, Country Manager Oman, received the awards, on behalf of Oman Air.

The airline beat tough competition from ten other Middle Eastern carriers. These most recent awards join the previous World Travel Awards presented to Oman Air in the last successive years of 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014.

Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Middle East›s Leading Airline in the Business Class and Economy Class in these most recent World Travel Awards. These awards highlight Oman Air’s dedication and commitment to delivering the best level of service and product offering to our guests and it is gratifying to see that Oman Air is consistently recognised as a leader in the airline industry. We look forward to continuing the development of our award-winning product in the year that lies ahead and beyond.”

Oman Air is a pioneer in innovation and product development; the airline has already been recognized in 2018 by the official Four-Star Airlines Rating at the Apex Regional Passenger Choice Awards. Oman Air was also officially recognised for its continued contribution to the development of tourism in the Sultanate. These 2018 awards come on the back of a multitude of accolades presented in 2017 including four World Travel Awards.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to reward exceptional standards in the travel and tourism industry and the brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality.