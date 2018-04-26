Oman Air unveils first class suite at Arabian Travel Market

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Oman Air, the award-winning national airline for the Sultanate of Oman, unveiled the new First Class Mini Suite of its Dreamliner 787 – 9 fleet, on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market, a key travel and tourism event taking place from 22-25 April, held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

HE Maitha Al Mahrouqi, Undersecretary, Oman Ministry of Tourism unveiled the Mini Suite at the Oman Air stand on Sunday 22 April. Media and invited trade guests present at the ceremony witnessed first-hand some of the industry leading features available to guests flying First Class with Oman Air. The suite offers un-paralleled levels of comfort and ultimate luxury with one of the longest lie-flat seat available on any commercial airliner, electronically controlled privacy divider, à la carte dining as well as an in suite minibar.

Maitha Al Mahrouqi, said, “It is an honour to be unveiling Oman Air’s new First Class Mini Suite at the Arabian Travel Market. Oman Air works hard to maintain high levels of guest satisfaction and attention to detail in the First Class Mini Suite highlights this. We want visitors to our country to experience the very best of Oman culture from the moment they board our aircraft and travelling with Oman Air, in all classes, offers a real flavour of Omani warmth and hospitality.”

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Acting CEO of Oman Air, said, “Oman Air is truly committed to ensuring all of our guests have a comfortable and a seamless experience when travelling with us. The launch of the First Class Mini Suite on board our Dreamliner 787 – 9 fleet, comes as a result of responding to the needs of our travellers and providing them with industry leading luxury. We are very proud of our new product and are confident our guests will enjoy the ultimate experience travelling with us to Oman and beyond.”

Oman Air is currently undergoing an exciting fleet and network expansion programme, which will see the airline operate up to 70 aircraft to around 60 destinations by 2022. The airline is committed to constantly improving its product, whilst undergoing its dynamic fleet and network expansion, developing its brand and offering guests an unrivalled experience.