Oman Air participated in ‘World Travel Market’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Oman Air participated in the World Travel Market, one of the leading events in the global travel trade calendar, held at Excel London. Oman Air’s impressive, two-story stand at WTM provides an ideal location for formal and informal meetings, social gatherings and casual enquiries for the event. 2017 has been a momentous year for Oman Air as the airline celebrates both its ten year anniversary of operating out of Heathrow and the introduction of ?ights to Muscat from Manchester. Oman Air’s delegation is headed by the Deputy CEO and EVP Commercial Abdulrahman Al Busaidy. Along with other senior management members of Oman Air and dignitaries from the Ministry of Tourism, will be meeting the trade guests and partners at a specially arranged reception marked to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Oman Air’s operations to Heathrow. The national carrier for the Sultanate of Oman continues to invest in its products and services offering guests with a growing range of destinations.