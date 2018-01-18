Oman Air makes history

First Omani license issued under Multi-Crew pilot program

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Oman Air, the national carrier for the Sultanate of Oman, has taken the initiative to embrace the Multi-Crew Pilot License Program (MPL) in close coordination with the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) to issue the first Omani Pilot License.

According to Oman Air, the program is designed and customized for Oman Air training in accordance with PACA rules and regulations pertaining to the approved Pilot Training. Oman Air has achieved an important milestone in 2016 when the modern Oman Air Flight Training Centre (OAFTC) was inaugurated. There are currently over 20 cadets enrolled in the MPL program, distributed in various batches on a full scholarship abroad. The cadets were assessed in accordance with Oman Air selection criteria that included theoretical and practical competency-based assessment.

Speaking about the momentous launch of the MPL, Executive Vice President Operations, Capt. Ali Sulaiman said, “We are delighted that for the first time in Oman, Oman Air has managed to obtain PACA approvals for this unique program.

“The Oman Air Flight Training Centre (OAFTC) is one of the tools that the cadets will utilize post MPL graduation. The OAFTC is equipped with high standard training facilities that are required to continue the training of our cadets after the program. This really puts us at the forefront of pilot and cabin crew training and demonstrates how our state-of-art facility and commitment to excellence is resulting in innovative and effective new programs that will help shape the future of aviation,” he added.

The OAFTC offers the very latest facilities and the highest levels of professional guidance and is playing an increasingly important role in Oman Air’s operations in line with the fleet and network expansion. Oman Air places the highest importance on safeguarding and maintaining the safety of all its guests and crew. The development of the Flight Training Centre and subsequent launch of MPL underlines this commitment.