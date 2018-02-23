Oman Air launching three new routes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Oman Air, the national carrier for the Sultanate of Oman is launching three new routes this year to Istanbul, Turkey in June, Casablanca, Morocco in July, and Moscow, Russia in October. While Istanbul and Moscow will be served by Oman Air’s Boeing 737-800, Casablanca will be served by 787-8.

The new flight to Istanbul will launch on 1st June. Flight WY163 will depart Muscat daily at 20.00, arriving at Istanbul at 00.25. The return flight WY164 will depart Istanbul each day at 01.25, arriving in Muscat at 07.25. The flight duration is approximately 5 hours and 25 minutes.

The new Casablanca flight will start on 1st July and will be the only non-stop service to Casablanca from Oman. Flight WY171 will depart Muscat four times per week at 01.20, arriving in Casablanca at 07.10. The return flight WY172 will depart Casablanca at 08.20, arriving in Muscat at 19.15. The flight duration is approximately eight hours and 50 minutes, though the return flight from Casablanca will be shorter by approximately an hour.

Moscow will be launched during the Winters Schedule 2018. The direct flight will be operated daily and it will be the only non-stop operation between Oman and Russia.

From trading to sharing information, Oman has strong bilateral relations with Turkey, Morocco and Russia, and the introduction of these new flights will help strengthen relations even further. The new routes will also enable Oman Air’s guests to explore three of the world’s most exciting cities.