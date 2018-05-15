Oman Air launches new route to Istanbul

Staff Reporter

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, commences its new daily flight from Muscat to Istanbul as of June 1, 2018. This is one of many strategic moves in the airline’s ambitious and dynamic programmed of fleet and network expansion.

The airline is offering very attractive fares that start from RO 99 for economy Economy class, which received a big response from travellers. The Airline’s Holidays division has also come up with exciting holiday packages offering tickets, hotel stay, airport transfers and excursions at a very competitive rate. Omanis travelling to Istanbul are eligible for visa on arrival.

The new route comes ahead of other new routes – to Casablanca and Moscow – set to launch in July and October of this year respectively. The Istanbul service will be operated by a Boeing 737 – 800 and will depart daily from Muscat to Istanbul Atatürk International Airport. With a flight time of 5 hours and 25 minutes, Flight WY163 will depart Muscat daily at 20.00, arriving in Istanbul at 00.25. The return flight WY164 will depart Istanbul daily at 01.25, arriving in Muscat International Airport’s new, award-winning passenger terminal at 07.25.

The new route between Oman and Turkey will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, enhance the trading and tourism prospects, and enable Oman Air’s guests to explore one of the world’s most thriving cities. Intertwining both ancient and modern cultures, Istanbul is right at the heart of Turkey’s economic, historical and cultural heritage. Istanbul is a diverse and vibrant city with much to offer Oman Air guests travelling to this beautiful destination.