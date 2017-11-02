Oman Air extending call centre services worldwide

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Demonstrating its continued commitment to providing excellent customer service and a seamless passenger experience, Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, announced the soft opening of its new call centre in Gurgaon India, beside the current one operates in Oman. The new call centre will operate 24 hours on a daily basis one week after the soft opening.

The new call centre, which will be managed by call centre experts Interglobe Technologies, will provide support in English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Nepali and Tamil languages. The centre will be staffed by a professional team, all of whom will offer help and advice in the welcoming manner that Omanis and Oman Air are known for. The call centre is one of newly launched by the airline and will serve customers from around the world. Oman Air currently flies to/from eleven destinations in India (Goa, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Kozhikode and Jaipur); Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan; Kathmandu in Nepal; and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Mahfood Ali Al Harthy, Senior Vice President Sales GCC, Middle East and Africa said: “We are delighted to be opening a new call centre in Gurgaon, India.

Providing the best customer service is of the utmost importance to Oman Air and this new call centre will enable us to provide support to our valued guests from the Indian subcontinent 24 hours a day, seven days per week.” The opening of the new call centre in Gurgaon forms an integral part of Oman Air’s journey to ‘become the best’.